Social media star Amelie Zilber lands role on ‘grown-ish’

By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press

With millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok, Amelie Zilber is used to sharing her life with the public. That changed last spring when she had to hold back a big secret for months. The activist, fashionista and Georgetown University student had landed her first acting job as a new character on Freeform’s “grown-ish.” Zilber plays a devout Christian named Lauren who she describes as a “good and loyal friend.” She teases that viewers will think they have her all figured out until she makes surprising choices.

