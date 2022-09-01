Prosecutor urges forcible medication in clinic shooting

DENVER (AP) — A federal prosecutor urged a judge on Thursday to order that a man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 be forcibly given anti-psychotic medication so his delusions could be quieted at least enough for him to finally be put on trial for the attack. She said the government had met the legal standard for showing that the drugs should be given to 64-year-old Robert Dear to try to make him mentally competent. However, Dear’s lawyer said the government’s proposal to forcibly medicate Dear was “overly optimistic” and didn’t take into account how they would affect someone of his age with existing health problems.

