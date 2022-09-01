Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Thursday that Kellye SoRelle — general counsel for the antigovernment group — was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. SoRelle is a close associate of Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ leader who is heading to trial later this month alongside other extremists on seditious conspiracy charges. SoRelle told the AP last year that she had no knowledge of or involvement in the Capitol breach.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.