Number of Brazil Amazon fires hits five-year high in August

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — More fires burned in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest this August than in any month in nearly five years, thanks to a surge in illegal deforestation. Satellite sensors detected more than 33,000 fires according to data from the country’s national space institute. The dry season months of August and September are usually worst for both deforestation and fire. This was also the worst August for fire in 12 years. That includes August 2019, when images of the burning rainforest shocked the world and drew criticism from European leaders. Brazil’s far-right president downplayed the raging fires then, and continues to today.

