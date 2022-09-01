Michigan high court asked to OK ballot question on abortion

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An abortion-rights group has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to approve a November ballot question on whether the right to abortion should be enshrined in the state constitution. Reproductive Freedom for All filed its request with the high court on Thursday after the state canvassing board rejected the ballot question a day earlier. That body deadlocked 2-2 on partisan grounds, with a pair of Republican commissioners citing what they called spacing errors in the petitions calling for the ballot question. The high court will have to decide on the issue before next Friday as the ballot language must be be finalized by then for it to be considered in the November election.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

