Macron vows to prevent Russia from winning war in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to keep up France’s humanitarian, economic and military support to Ukraine and to bolster European unity as a way to pile pressure on Russia and prevent it from winning its war in the country. Macron made a speech Thursday to French ambassadors at the Elysee presidential palace. Macron told diplomats that “we cannot let Russia militarily win the war.” He set the goal of helping Ukraine achieve a military victory or to be put in a strong position for “a negotiated peace.” Macron warned of a “long war” and that will involve preventing tensions from escalating over Ukraine’s nuclear plants. A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency headed Thursday to the Zaporizhzhia plant to assess its safety.

