Lebanese families file lawsuit against army for boat sinking

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Survivors of a migrant boat that sank near northern Lebanon are filing lawsuits against the country’s military. Survivors and their lawyers on Thursday at a press conference in Tripoli accused the Lebanese army of detaining some survivors and not being transparent in their investigation into the disaster in April. Last week, a submarine discovered the remains of 10 people who had drowned, as well as the ship wreckage. The boat had carried dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy. Survivors accuse the navy of sinking their ship, while the military says their boat collided with their vessel as it tried to escape.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.