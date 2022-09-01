Judge: Jury can see swastikas school shooter drew in class

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge ruled that the jury for school shooter Nikolas Cruz can see the swastikas he drew on class assignments. Cruz’s attorneys argued Thursday the Nazi symbols should not be presented because they would unfairly anger the jury and there’s no evidence he targeted any of his 17 victims because of their race or religion. Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the argument. She pointed out that there were other equally offensive words and drawings they were not trying to block, such as an extremely offensive slur used against Black people. Cruz pleaded guilty to the 2018 killings at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial is to decide whether he’s sentenced to death or life without parole.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.