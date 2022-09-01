Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November elections are less than 10 weeks away, and President Joe Biden plans to use a prime-time speech Thursday night at Independence Hall in Philadelphia to frame them as part of an ongoing battle for what he’s calling the “soul of the nation.” It’s a reprise of his 2020 campaign theme that he’s using now to cast the current stakes in as dire terms as those that sent him to the Oval Office. During Biden’s first year in office, he’s largely avoided referring to Donald Trump by name. But Biden has grown increasingly vocal in calling out the former president personally. White House officials say that reflects how urgently Biden views the threat of Trump and his loyalists.

By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

