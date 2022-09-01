Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting 31 children

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors say a southwest Arkansas man has been charged with 132 counts accusing him of sexually assaulting more than 30 children over 25 years. Court records show 58-year-old Barry Walker is charged with rape, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct and other counts involving children in Clark and Pike counties. Walker faces up to life in prison if convicted. A woman who answered a phone call to public defender Winston Mathis said Thursday that Mathis is prohibited by public defender rules from commenting. Prosecutor Dan Turner said all the victims were younger than 14 when they were assaulted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.