Accounts differ in unvaccinated Coast Guard cadet departures

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coast Guard Academy officials and a lawyer for several cadets are disputing each other’s accounts of what happened to seven students who were forced to leave the Connecticut campus by Aug. 19, after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The New London academy said Thursday that it helped the students with their travel expenses and all seven are living in safe locations. The statement contradicted comments made earlier this week by Michael Rose, a lawyer for several of the cadets. Rose says the academy is only reimbursing the students for their travel expenses and one of the cadets was forced to live in his truck.

