US: Russian military facing ‘severe manpower shortages’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it has determined that Russia is suffering “severe manpower shortages” in its six-month-old war with Ukraine and that is has become more desperate in its efforts to find new troops to send to the front lines. A U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a downgraded American intelligence finding says Russia is looking to address the shortage of troops in part by compelling soldiers wounded earlier in war to return to combat. It also is recruiting personnel from private security companies and even recruiting from prisons.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.