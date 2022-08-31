US: Russian military facing ‘severe manpower shortages’
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it has determined that Russia is suffering “severe manpower shortages” in its six-month-old war with Ukraine and that is has become more desperate in its efforts to find new troops to send to the front lines. A U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a downgraded American intelligence finding says Russia is looking to address the shortage of troops in part by compelling soldiers wounded earlier in war to return to combat. It also is recruiting personnel from private security companies and even recruiting from prisons.