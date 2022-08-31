St. Louis toddler dies after shooting himself in the head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy has died after shooting himself in the head with a handgun. Interim Police Chief Michael Sack says officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the badly wounded boy, who was rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not disclosed the boy’s name or how he was able to get ahold of the weapon, but Sack called it “a terrible tragedy that should have never happened.” Sack says that at least one family member was home at the time of the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.

