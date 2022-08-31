Palestinian detainee to end nearly 6-month hunger strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say a detainee held without charge or trial by Israel will suspend his nearly six-month hunger strike after receiving a “written agreement” that he will be released in October. Lawyers and physicians have warned that the 40-year-old detainee was at risk of dying and already suffering neurological damage from the prolonged hunger strike. He was protesting being held without charge or trial in what’s known as administrative detention. Israel says the practice is needed to jail dangerous militants, while critics say it denies detainees due process.

