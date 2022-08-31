Oklahoma AG urges prosecution for performing an abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is urging prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to pursue criminal charges against anyone who performs an elective abortion in the state. The state’s top prosecutor issued guidance on Wednesday for who should and shouldn’t be charged under the state’s new anti-abortion laws. O’Connor notes that the new laws don’t allow for the prosecution of a woman seeking an abortion or apply to unintentional miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies or the use of prescription contraception, including Plan B. The guidance also indicates that the state’s prohibition on advising or aiding a woman in getting an abortion only applies to “unlawful abortions.”

