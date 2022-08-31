New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that “the goal here is build it and they will come.” She said New Mexico already has seen an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade as abortions have ceased in other states. Lujan Grisham said she envisions a partnership with medical schools and private providers for the planned clinic in southern New Mexico. The Legislature will hash out the state budget, including capital investments, when it meets in January.

