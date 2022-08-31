Leader regrets UND still holds tribal artifacts, remains
By JAMES MacPHERSON
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost has apologized for the school’s possession of Native American artifacts and human remains that should have been returned to tribes decades ago under federal law. He says the school is working to repatriate the artifacts and remains to several tribal nations, though the process could take several year Faculty and staff at the school first raised the issue months ago. Armacost says partial skeletal remains from dozens of individuals, as well as about 250 boxes of sacred artifacts were found in March. The process of searching for sacred items at the school began late last year.