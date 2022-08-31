IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — According to the federal government, North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years. The Internal Revenue Service stripped the state conference of the civil rights organization of its tax-exempt status on May 15 under a process that automatically revokes the designation for nonprofits that fail to file federal tax returns for three consecutive years, according to a post on the IRS site. The status change was made public this month. The national NAACP organization has stepped in to audit the state chapter’s finances and work to restore its tax-exempt status.

