European charity seeks safe port for 460 rescued migrants

MILAN (AP) — The SOS Mediterranee charity is urgently seeking a safe port for 460 people packed onto its Ocean Viking rescue ship. The migrants were rescued in 10 different operations last week in international waters. A nurse on board, identified only as Rebecca, said the four-person medical team is overwhelmed with serious issues, including skin infections and chronic diseases. Six people have been evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard, including two pregnant women in their ninth month along with a 3-week-old infant girl. The European charity has requested ports of safety in Malta and Italy, but still has not received a response. Spokesman Laurence Bondard said the ship can only be “a temporary shelter” and added everyone is suffering in the heat.

