Dutch truck crash toll rises to 7, including unborn baby

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The death toll from a truck crash in the Netherlands has risen to seven as local authorities say an unborn child was also killed when the vehicle drove off a dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue over the weekend. Local mayor Charlie Aptroot said Wednesday that “the loss is immeasurable and the grief immense.” He said authorities decided to raise the death toll to include the unborn baby after consulting relatives. Police previously said that three men and three women were killed. The driver of the truck is a 46-year-old Spanish man who was taken into custody by police on suspicion of causing the crash in a village just south of the port city of Rotterdam. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

