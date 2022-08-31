Cyprus lifts COVID-19 mask rule, indoor capacity limits

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has lifted the obligatory use of face masks in all indoor areas after the island nation’s top health official said epidemiological data have “significantly improved” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s health minister said Wednesday the mask rule still applies to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, pharmacies and public transportation. All capacity limitations were also lifted for restaurants, nightclubs, retail stores, shopping malls, casinos, sports stadiums and churches. Primary school pupils will be supplied with five self-tests each on their return to classes on Sept. 12. Health Ministry statistics show that the COVID-19 infection rate receded to 3.54% for the week of Aug. 19-25.

