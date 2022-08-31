Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after authorities say she tried to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person who had been kidnapped and assaulted. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area of the border in northeastern Montana. Border Patrol agents intercepted the suspect’s vehicle northeast of Plentywood. They discovered that a passenger inside was a female from Canada who allegedly had been kidnapped and assaulted. The suspect was being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon, strangulation of a partner or family member and other offenses.

