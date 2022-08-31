Catholic comments by Connecticut principal under scrutiny

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An assistant principal at a public elementary school in Connecticut is facing an investigation by state education officials after apparently being secretly recorded saying he’d prefer not to hire politically conservative staff, including Roman Catholics. The comments appeared in a viral video that has sparked concern from Catholics as well as one of the town’s best-known residents, Gov. Ned Lamont. A spokesperson for the state Department of Education confirmed on Wednesday the agency “will be opening an investigation based off the allegations of misconduct.” The video was released by Project Veritas, a conservative group known for using undercover methods to reveal supposed liberal bias.

