Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a town just north of New York City. Police in Port Chester received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture Sunday of three dark-colored reptiles held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured. The police said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

