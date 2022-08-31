Banker in bribe scandal pleads not guilty in Puerto Rico
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An international banker accused of bribing Puerto Rico’s then-governor to undermine an investigation into his institution has turned himself in and pleaded not guilty. Julio Herrera Velutini is a citizen of Venezuela and Italy and was thought to be living in the United Kingdom. He was ordered held on a $1 million secured bond. Prosecutors say he bribed former Gov. Wanda Vázquez in efforts to fend off an investigation of suspicious transactions at his Bancredito International Bank & Trust. The ex-governor earlier had been arrested and pleaded not guilty.