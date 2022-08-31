Africa urged to propose action on climate at conference

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Adimba said at the third Africa Climate Week conference that Africa’s nations must develop strategies to address climate change which poses an existential threat to the continent’s megacities. He said African officials and experts should sharpen the positions they will present at the 27th annual United Nations climate conference to be held in Egypt in November. The third African climate meeting is bringing together more than 1,000 government officials and stakeholders in Gabon’s capital Libreville. They are working to form strong African regional climate responses. The African climate week comes as the continent reels by several extreme weather events such as droughts in East Africa and cyclones in southern Africa.

