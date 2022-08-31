4 families sue US over Navy fuel-tainted Hawaii tap water

HONOLULU (AP) — Four families have filed a lawsuit against the United States, saying the Navy “harbored toxic secrets” when jet fuel contaminated drinking water for 93,000 military members and civilians in Hawaii. The lawsuit says they continue to suffer maladies such as seizures, gastrointestinal disorders and neurological issues. They are the first of what’s expected to be hundreds of additional claims from those who ingested the toxic water. At least twice last year, thousands of gallons of jet fuel from a massive World War II-era military-run tank farm leaked into a well that supplied water to homes and offices in and around Pearl Harbor. The Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.