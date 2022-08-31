3rd volunteer grave search activist killed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yet another mother searching for her disappeared son has been killed in northern Mexico. At least three volunteer search activists have been killed in Mexico since 2021. The governor of the northern state of Sinaloa said Wednesday that Rosario Rodríguez Barraza was killed, and called her “a tireless fighter.” The motive in the killings remain unclear, because most searchers say they aren’t looking for evidence to convict killers. The volunteer search teams, usually made up of mothers of some of Mexico’s over 100,000 missing people, say they only want to find the bodies of their loved ones.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.