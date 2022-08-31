14 years for West Virginia officer, firefighter in rape case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former police officer and firefighter in West Virginia has been sentenced to the maximum of 14 years in prison in a rape case involving a 16-year-old girl. Christopher Lee Osborne was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Charleston. He pleaded guilty in June to violating the girl’s civil rights by forcibly raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department last year. The 26-year-old Osborne was a part-time officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with both the Charleston and Danville fire departments. He admitted using his position and status to forcibly sexually assault the victim.

