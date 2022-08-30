Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has defended Pope Francis from allegations he hasn’t come down hard enough on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the pontiff clearly views the war launched by Moscow as “repugnant.” Last week, Ukraine summoned the top papal diplomat to complain about recent comments by Francis. At a public audience at the Vatican, Francis referred to a national Russian TV commentator killed by a car bomb in Moscow as a “poor girl.” He has called orphans in Ukraine and Russia “innocent victims” of the war. the Vatican on Tuesday insisted Francis, in remarks on the war “initiated by Russia,” has condemned it as “senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.