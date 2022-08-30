US court dismisses Nazi-era Guelph Treasure art dispute

BERLIN (AP) — An American court has thrown out a lawsuit against a German museum foundation over a medieval treasure trove. The lawsuit was filed by heirs of Nazi-era Jewish art dealers. The court said the U.S. lacked jurisdiction to hear such a case. The foundation that oversees Berlin’s museums said Tuesday the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia last week granted the foundation’s motion to dismiss the 2015 restitution lawsuit brought against it. The Guelph Treasure, which is at the center of a long-running ownership dispute, includes silver and gold crucifixes, altars and other relics worth more than 200 million euros (dollars). The heirs called it a forced sale to the Nazis in 1935 but the foundation denies that.

