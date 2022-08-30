UN experts warn of impact of abortion bans on US minorities

GENEVA (AP) — Independent U.N. human rights experts are expressing concerns about the adverse impact on the rights of racial and ethnic minorities from the U.S. Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for abortion in the United States. They called on the Biden administration and state governments to do more buttress those rights. The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said it was concerned about higher rates of maternal mortality and morbidity, among a host of concerns about the rights of Blacks, Latinos, Indigenous peoples, foreign-born migrants and others in the United States.

