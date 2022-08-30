Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing, child porn case

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have rested at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence in a case that accuses the singer of enticing underage girls for sex and producing child pornography. Among the last witnesses to testify for the government was a 42-year-old woman who went by the pseudonym “Nia.” She was the fourth accuser to testify against singer at the trial in Kelly’s hometown. Kelly’s legal team now gets its chance to attack the government’s case. Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.

