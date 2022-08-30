Portugal’s health chief quits amid hospital staff shortages

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s health minister has quit, saying she feels “no longer able to remain in office” after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals. Marta Temido was one of the most popular members of the center-left Socialist government during the COVID-19 pandemic. But she has been under severe pressure for several months due to temporary closures of public hospital emergency services, including in maternity departments, due to a lack of staff. Some of the criticism came from inside her Socialist Party. Temido quit Tuesday after four years as Portugal’s health minister.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.