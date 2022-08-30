Pope meets with cardinals on future direction of church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has wrapped up two days of closed-door meetings with about 180 cardinals including the newest ones. Many of them are younger than 80 and currently eligible to elect a future pontiff. The sessions focused on the implications of a new Apostolic constitution that Francis hopes will make the church more inclusive, especially by allowing lay people to head important Vatican offices. But since the church has ruled out ordaining women to the priesthood, the church’s most prestigious and most powerful roles — including that of a pontiff — remain the realm of men. While in Rome, cardinals from around the world could size each other up, allowing them to see who might have the potential to become a future pope.

