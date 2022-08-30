Lawsuit filed over violent arrest outside Arkansas store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A man who was beaten and held down by Arkansas law enforcement officers during an arrest outside a convenience store has filed a lawsuit over the encounter. Attorneys for Randal Worcester filed the lawsuit on Monday over the 27-year-old’s arrest on August 21 that’s prompted state and federal criminal investigations. An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was filmed in a bystander’s video video repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement. Another officer was holding Worcester down as a third also kneed him over and over.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.