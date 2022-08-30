Japan, seeking arms buildup, makes opaque budget request

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Defense Ministry has made a budget request for next year without specifying the costs of missiles and other arms or its development plans. The ministry said it can disclose details only after the government in December adopts a new national security strategy and defense guidelines. The partial request of $40.4 billion is expected to grow significantly as the government aims to drastically raise Japan’s arms capability. Ministry officials said aggression as in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could occur in the Indo-Pacific region, as Beijing strengthens military cooperation with Moscow and escalates tension over Taiwan. Critics say the government isn’t clear about how a stronger military will be funded and its plans may exceed the pacifist constitution.

