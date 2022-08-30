Hazing charges against 5 dropped in pledge’s death
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hazing charges against five former members of a now-expelled Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity in connection with a freshman’s death from alcohol poisoning after a party have been dropped. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports six of the 11 former Delta Chi members charged in the death of 19-year-old Adam Oakes have pleaded guilty or no contest, but a prosecutor declined to say why the charges against the remaining five were dropped last week. The police investigation found that Oakes was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey and was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes’ death was caused by alcohol poisoning.