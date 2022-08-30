G20 environment ministers in Bali spur global climate action
By FADLAN SYAM and NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Environment officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia for talks to spur global climate action and other troubles. Indonesia’s environmental minister says implementing each G-20 nation’s contribution and synchronizing targets among developing and developed countries are to be discussed. She expected the meeting to produce a joint agreement with three priority issues — sustainable recovery, land-based and ocean-based climate action as well as resource mobilization — to realizing the Paris Agreement commitment on climate change. Indonesia’s Siti Nurbaya urged her fellow environment ministers to safeguard multilateralism and make it work, as it is the only way to effectively coordinate efforts to tackle global challenges.