Court won’t hear appeal in Oberlin College $25M judgment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal of a $25 million judgment awarded to a business that successfully claimed it was libeled by Oberlin College. The court on Tuesday did not explain why it won’t accept the appeal. The 9th District Court of Appeals in late March upheld the judgment in favor of Gibson’s Bakery and Food Mart and said Oberlin is also responsible for paying $6.2 million in attorney fees. Store owners sued Oberlin College 2017 claiming their business had been harmed after a shoplifting incident that led to the arrest of three Black Oberlin students and subsequent protests.

