Canada police investigate after Deputy PM Freeland accosted

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police are investigating after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was subjected to a profane tirade in Alberta. A video posted on Twitter shows a large man approach Freeland, swearing at her and calling her a “traitor.″ The man in the video looms in front of open elevator doors and tells Freeland to get out of Alberta, while a woman tells her, “You don’t belong here.” Canada’s Liberal Party government and many of its COVID-19 policies have been unpopular in Alberta, which is Canada’s most conservative province. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Tuesday that physical or verbal actions in person or online may violate the law. But it adds that even if charges aren’t filed, it examines such incidents from an intelligence perspective.

