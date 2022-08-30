Camilo Guevara, son of Cuba’s rebel hero Che Guevara, dies

HAVANA (AP) — A son of revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and director of a center dedicated to studying him has died, Camilo Guevara March was 60. Cuba’s Prensa Latina news agency says he died during a visit to Venezuela of “pulmonary thrombosis which led to a heart attack.” He was the third of four children born to Aleida March and Che Guevara, the Argentine physician who became a legendary figure fighting alongside Fidel Castro during Cuba’s revolution. Along with his mother, he was director of the Center of Che Guevara Studies in Havana, which houses documents and other items related to the rebel leader.

