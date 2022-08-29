Trump legal team advances broad view of presidential powers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly unsealed FBI document about the investigation at Mar-a-Lago not only offers new details about the probe but also reveals clues about the arguments Donald Trump’s legal team intends to make. A May 25 letter from one of his lawyers attached as an exhibit to the search affidavit advances a broad view of executive power, asserting that the commander-in-chief has absolute authority to declassify whatever he wants. It also says the primary law governing the handling of classified information applies to other government officials but not the president. Legal scholars are dubious of the arguments’ effectiveness.

