New United Way CEO wants local focus after turbulent years

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The head of one of the country’s most storied nonprofits, United Way Worldwide, will mark her first year as CEO in September. Angela Williams is a former Air Force attorney with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership. She is also the first Black person to lead United Way Worldwide. She took over last year following accusations of sexism and misconduct from former employees. United Way was once known for its blockbuster workplace giving fundraisers, but has seen donations from workers decrease. Williams’ vision for the organization is to focus it back on the places where it’s based and to listen to those communities.

