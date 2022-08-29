French prosecutors probe alleged extortion against Pogba

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are investigating allegations that World Cup winner Paul Pogba was targeted by extortion attempts by his brother and childhood friends. The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday it opened an investigation earlier this month into attempted organized extortion. Public broadcaster France-Info reported that Pogba told police that a group of childhood friends demanded 13 million euros from him. Mathias Pogba posted a video and tweets threatening to share “explosive revelations” about his brother and France star Kylian Mbappe. Paul Pogba won the World Cup with France in 2018 and returned this summer to Juventus after six seasons at Manchester United.

