Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Defense Ministry says that one of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. The ministry said in a statement Monday that the commando “died tonight of his injuries. That happened surrounded by family and colleagues.” The soldier, whose identity was not released, was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. The three were taken to area hospitals.

