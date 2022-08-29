Dutch rail strike halts trains to and from Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Train services have ground to a near standstill around Amsterdam as the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hits the Dutch capital. The industrial action Monday is halting international services and affecting lines to and from the busy Schiphol international airport. Eurostar, the company that runs trains between London and Amsterdam, said its trains would not run to Rotterdam or Amsterdam. Thalys, whose international trains run in France, the Netherlands and Belgium, warned travelers that its services would be disrupted. Schiphol said on its website that there was “limited to no train traffic possible” although two trains each hour would run from the airport to and from the central city of Utrecht.

