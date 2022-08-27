Nations fail to reach deal on UN treaty to protect sea life

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas. A fifth round of talks ended in impasse early Saturday when negotiations at United Nations headquarters in New York were suspended after two weeks. Environmentalists had hoped the talks would close a gap in international marine protection measures by setting rules for protecting biodiversity in two-thirds of the world’s ocean areas that are outside of national jurisdictions. The negotiations centered on how to share benefits from marine life, establish protected areas, prevent harm from human activity, and help poor countries gain ocean exploration skills.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.