Suspect in Oklahoma deputy’s death also fired at 3rd officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents show the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another also fired at but missed a third deputy. A probable cause affidavit alleges Benjamin Plank fatally shot Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz, wounded deputy Mark Johns and shot at the third deputy on Monday as they tried to serve him with eviction papers in Oklahoma City. Plank remains jailed without bond and no attorney is listed for him. Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Swartz and Osage County Sheriff’s Capt. William Hargraves, who died in an automobile collision last Thursday.

