Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal infrastructure bill signed last year provides $15 billion to help communities find and replace lead water pipes. But many cities don’t know where their lead pipes are. Some states have prepared for the money doing surveys so they can quickly dig up the pipes when they get it. Others have not yet located their lead problems. If they delay, cities could lose out on the money. Lead exposure can lower IQ, stunt development and cause behavior problems in children. There are millions of lead pipes underground, concentrated mostly in the Midwest and Northeast.

